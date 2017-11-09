2017 USL Awards Finalists Revealed

News Release

2017 USL Awards Finalists RevealedFW Chandler Hoffman MVP Finalist; Head Coach Mark Briggs Coach of the Year Finalist SANDY, Utah - The United Soccer League on Thursday announced the finalists for the 2017 USL Awards. The award winners will be announced during USL Awards Week between Monday, Nov. 20 and Wednesday, Nov. 22. Among the awards finalists are Real Monarchs FW Chandler Hoffman and Head Coach Mark Briggs with Hoffman being nominated for MVP and Briggs nominated as a Coach of the Year finalist.

The 2017 USL Awards were voted on by team and management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market.

Enjoying a career year in his first season in Salt Lake City, Hoffman earned his place on the USL All-League First team earlier this week after scoring a team-high 16 goals and tallying seven assists during the regular season. Hoffman finished tied for second place in the league's "Golden Boot" race with 16 total goals during the regular season, one behind scoring leader Dane Kelly of Reno 1868 FC. Hoffman also added a goal in the Monarchs Western Conference Quarterfinal loss to Sacramento Republic FC, bringing his overall goal tally to 17 for the year.

In his first year as Head Coach of the Real Monarchs Mark Briggs led the team to a historic season that included a USL Regular Season Championship Shield victory after posting a 20-5-7 (67 points) record during the regular season. Under Briggs' guidance the Monarchs came within two points (67) of the all-time points record (69) set by New York Red Bulls II a season ago - while coming within two wins of the all-time wins record (22) - after finishing with 20 in 2017.

Prior the beginning of Briggs' tenure to the 2017 season the Monarchs had won 17 total matches in its history and this season it surpassed 17 wins with four matches to spare in the regular season.

The full list of awards finalists and the announcement dates is as follows:

2017 Goalkeeper of the Year Finalists - Winner announced Monday, Nov. 20

Earl Edwards Jr (Orlando City B)

Mitch Hildebrandt (FC Cincinnati)

Diego Restrepo (San Antonio FC)

2017 Coach of the Year Finalists - Winner announced Monday, Nov. 20 Mark Briggs (Real Monarchs SLC)

James O'Connor (Louisville City FC)

Ian Russell (Reno 1868 FC)

2017 Defender of the Year Finalists - Winner announced Tuesday, Nov. 21

Paco Craig (Louisville City FC)

Harrison Delbridge (FC Cincinnati)

Sebastien Ibeagha (San Antonio FC)

2017 Rookie of the Year Finalists - Winner announced Tuesday, Nov. 21

Richard Ballard (Louisville City FC)

Santi Moar (Bethlehem Steel FC)

Chris Wehan (Reno 1868 FC)

2017 Most Valuable Player Finalists - Winner announced Wednesday, Nov. 22 Chandler Hoffman (Real Monarchs SLC)

Dane Kelly (Reno 1868 FC)

Enzo Martinez (Charlotte Independence)

