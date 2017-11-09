2017 USL Awards Finalists Revealed

November 9, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL)
News Release
2017 Most Valuable Player Finalists - Winner announced Wednesday, Nov. 22
Chandler Hoffman, Real Monarchs SLC: Hoffman recorded single-season highs with 16 goals and seven assists to play a crucial role in the best season in Monarchs' history, which saw the club claim the USL Regular Season Championship.
Dane Kelly, Reno 1868 FC: Kelly claimed the USL Golden Boot for the first time in his career with 18 goals, scoring at a rate of 111.2 minutes per goal, and added four assists and 24 key passes on the regular season.
Enzo Martinez, Charlotte Independence: Martinez earned his second consecutive nomination for USL Most Valuable Player after a standout season that saw him score a career-high 16 goals and notch five assists.
