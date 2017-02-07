2017 Season Tickets on Sale Now

PITTSBURGH - Better late than never, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds have officially announced that 2017 Season Ticket Memberships are now on sale.

The timing comes a week after the release of the 2017 USL regular season schedule. With the Hounds set to open this season at home against the USL league champion New York Red Bulls on Saturday, March 25 at 5 p.m., there is no better time to invest than now.

Prospective members have a host of benefits to look forward to in 2017. The addition of one home game to regular season slate this year means members will take in 16 regular season matches at Highmark Stadium, while also having priority seating and pricing for the the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Season ticket holders will also be given member only priority and pricing on playoff matches and any additional single match tickets during the regular season.

Further benefits include a 2017 club scarf for each seat purchased, exclusive access to membership events, 10 percent off any purchase at the Riverhounds team store, as well as purchase priority for Highmark Stadium events.

Lastly, new for this season, is the Never Wasted Ticket Program. This new initiative allows for members to redeem any unused tickets for a ticket of equal or lesser value of your season tickets for future games based upon availability.

For full pricing and info, visit Riverhounds.com V_BcXyEFFXqK5M9pGvOBsYC4QFeZp938yzLfKPmEQ==], while further questions can be directed to our ticketing department at 412-325-7231 or via e-mail at tickets@highmarkstadium.com [mailto:tickets@highmarkstadium.com]. ~~~~~ ~~~~~

