2017 Season Schedule
February 6, 2017 - Western Major Baseball League (WMBL) - Medicine Hat Mavericks News Release
2017 Regular Season Schedule
We're excited to announce our official 2017 Season Schedule.
With this comes another great year of exciting events. Please see below a few we have in the works.
Father's Day: Wear Plaid for Dad - June 18, 2017
Canada Day: 150 Years Celebration! Medicine Hat Mall - July 1, 2017
Bark at the Park Night - TBA
Firefighters vs. Police Department Charity Game - TBA
For more information or to book a Patio Party or Group Outing, please visit our website at http://www.themavericks.ca/party-patio
Thank you for your support in 2016!
Join us as a Sponsor in '17
Ticket PacksPA announcementsWebsite AdsSigns at the ballparkGame Day sponsorships
Contact: office@themavericks.ca
2014 WMBL Champions.
The Medicine Hat Mavericks are part of the WMBL, Canada's Top Summer College Baseball League.
