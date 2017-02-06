2017 Season Schedule

February 6, 2017 - Western Major Baseball League (WMBL) - Medicine Hat Mavericks News Release





2017 Regular Season Schedule

We're excited to announce our official 2017 Season Schedule.

With this comes another great year of exciting events. Please see below a few we have in the works.

Father's Day: Wear Plaid for Dad - June 18, 2017

Canada Day: 150 Years Celebration! Medicine Hat Mall - July 1, 2017

Bark at the Park Night - TBA

Firefighters vs. Police Department Charity Game - TBA

For more information or to book a Patio Party or Group Outing, please visit our website at http://www.themavericks.ca/party-patio

Thank you for your support in 2016!

Join us as a Sponsor in '17

Ticket PacksPA announcementsWebsite AdsSigns at the ballparkGame Day sponsorships

Contact: office@themavericks.ca

2014 WMBL Champions.

The Medicine Hat Mavericks are part of the WMBL, Canada's Top Summer College Baseball League.

