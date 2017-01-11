2017 Princeton Rays' Schedule

January 11, 2017 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Princeton Rays News Release





The 68 game 2017 schedule for the Princeton Rays' will start on June 22, with the first six games on the road. The first three game away series will start Pulaski Yankees and then followed by a series with the Danville Braves. The Rays' home opener will be on Wednesday, June 28 with the Bristol Pirates. There will be 11 games with in county rival the Bluefield Blue Jays. The Rays' will end the season with six home games, three with both the Johnson City Cardinals and the Greeneville Astros. The schedule is listed below and home game times will be announced at a later date

June 22, 23, C2 @ Pulaski

June 25, 26, C2 @ Danville

June 28, 29, C2 Bristol

July 1, 2, 0 Burlington

July 4, 5, 0 @ Elizabethton

July 7, 8, 9, C2 @ Bluefield

July A0 Off Day

July 12, 13, C2 Danville

July 15, 16, C2 @ Bristol

July 18, 19, C2 Pulaski

July 21, 22, C2 Kingsport

July 24, 25, C2 @ Greeneville

July 27, 28, C2 Elizabethton

July 30, A0 @ Bluefield

August 0 @ Bluefield

August 0 Off Day

August 3, 4, 2 @ Johnson City

August 6, 7, 2 Pulaski

August 9, 10, C2 @ Kingsport

August 12, 13, 14, 15 Bluefield

August A0 Off Day

August 17, 18, C2 Burlington

August 20, 21, C2 @ Danville

August 23, 24, C2 @ Burlington

August 26, 27, C2 Johnson City

August 29, 30, 31 Greeneville

Anyone needing more information can contact the team either by e-mail at princetonrays@frontier.com or by calling the team office at 304-487-2000. The Princeton Rays' have been the proud Appalachian League affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays' since 1997.

