2017 Princeton Rays' Schedule
January 11, 2017 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Princeton Rays News Release
The 68 game 2017 schedule for the Princeton Rays' will start on June 22, with the first six games on the road. The first three game away series will start Pulaski Yankees and then followed by a series with the Danville Braves. The Rays' home opener will be on Wednesday, June 28 with the Bristol Pirates. There will be 11 games with in county rival the Bluefield Blue Jays. The Rays' will end the season with six home games, three with both the Johnson City Cardinals and the Greeneville Astros. The schedule is listed below and home game times will be announced at a later date
June 22, 23, C2 @ Pulaski
June 25, 26, C2 @ Danville
June 28, 29, C2 Bristol
July 1, 2, 0 Burlington
July 4, 5, 0 @ Elizabethton
July 7, 8, 9, C2 @ Bluefield
July A0 Off Day
July 12, 13, C2 Danville
July 15, 16, C2 @ Bristol
July 18, 19, C2 Pulaski
July 21, 22, C2 Kingsport
July 24, 25, C2 @ Greeneville
July 27, 28, C2 Elizabethton
July 30, A0 @ Bluefield
August 0 @ Bluefield
August 0 Off Day
August 3, 4, 2 @ Johnson City
August 6, 7, 2 Pulaski
August 9, 10, C2 @ Kingsport
August 12, 13, 14, 15 Bluefield
August A0 Off Day
August 17, 18, C2 Burlington
August 20, 21, C2 @ Danville
August 23, 24, C2 @ Burlington
August 26, 27, C2 Johnson City
August 29, 30, 31 Greeneville
Anyone needing more information can contact the team either by e-mail at princetonrays@frontier.com or by calling the team office at 304-487-2000. The Princeton Rays' have been the proud Appalachian League affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays' since 1997.
