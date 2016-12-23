2017 Marauders Coaching Staff

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced their 2017 Player Development staff. The announcement was made by Director of Minor League Operations, Larry Broadway.

Andy Barkett will take over managerial duties at Indianapolis after serving as the Minor League Assistant Hitting Coordinator in 2016. He has eight years of mangerial experience, four seasons in the Miami farm system (2011-2014) and four in the Detroit organization (2007-2010). Michael Ryan will manage Altoona after leading Bradenton to the Florida State League championship in 2016.

Gera Alvarez will serve as manager at Bradenton after spending the last three seasons as the Dominican Republic Academy Coordinator. He also managed in the Domincan Summer League from 2012-2014. Wyatt Toregas will manage the West Virginia Power after serving as manager with the WV Black Bears the last two seasons. His team captured the New York-Penn League championship in 2015. Brian Esposito enters his fifth season in the organization, his first as manager with the West Virginia Black Bears. He led the WV Power to a 71-68 record last year and a club-record 87 wins in 2015. In addition to his managerial duties, Esposito will serve the organization as its minor league catching coordinator. Kory DeHaan will return to manage the Bristol Pirates for a second straight season.

Bob Herold joins the Pirates organization as manager of the Gulf Coast League Pirates. Herold, who is the winningest coach at the University of Nebraska-Omaha (527 wins), also managed five seasons (1994-1998) in the Kansas City Royals farm system, posting an overall record of 261-208 (.557 winning pct.).

Kieran Mattison will manage Pittsburgh's team at the Dominican Academy. He was the Hitting Coach with the GCL Pirates in 2016.

INDIANAPOLIS (AAA) ALTOONA (AA)

Manager: Andy Barkett Manager: Michael Ryan

Hitting Coach: Butch Wynegar Hitting Coach: Kevin Riggs

Pitching Coach: Stan Kyles Pitching Coach: Bryan Hickerson

BRADENTON (A) WEST VIRGINIA POWER (A)

Manager: Gera Alvarez Manager: Wyatt Toregas

Hitting Coach: Keoni De Renne Hitting Coach: Ryan Long

Pitching Coach: Matt Ford Pitching Coach: TBA

WEST VIRGINIA BLACK BEARS (SHORT-A) BRISTOL (Advanced Rookie)

Manager: Brian Esposito Manager: Kory DeHaan

Hitting Coach: Jonathan Prieto Hitting Coach: TBA

Pitching Coach: Tom Filer Pitching Coach: TBA

GCL PIRATES (Rookie) DSL Pirates (Rookie)

Manager: Bob Herold Manager: Kieran Mattison

Hitting Coach: Austin McClune Hitting Coach: Bernie Castro

Pitching Coach: Elvin Nina Pitching Coach: Dan Urbina

Coaches: Cecilio Beltre, Gavi Nivar

