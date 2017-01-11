2017 Jupiter Hammerheads & Palm Beach Cardinals Schedules Announced

JUPITER, FL - It will be another year packed with Minor League action at Roger Dean Stadium as the Florida State League season returns in April. The Jupiter Hammerheads and the Palm Beach Cardinals will each play 70 home games at Roger Dean Stadium and the two will square off 17 times throughout the season.

The Hammerheads kick off opening day on April 6 th against the Fort Myers Miracle, game time 6:30 p.m. The Cardinals home opener follows two days later when they face the St. Lucie Mets at 5:30 p.m. The majority of Monday through Friday games, throughout the season, will start at 6:30 p.m. All Saturday games will begin at 5:30 p.m. Sunday games will start at 1 p.m. with the only exception being the July 2 nd game at 5:30 p.m. The regular season will run through September and concludes with the Cardinals taking on the St. Lucie Mets on September 3 rd at 10:30 a.m.

Roger Dean Stadium's "Fins vs. Feathers" rivalry kicks off on April 28 th as the Hammerheads play host to the Cardinals. In 2016, the Hammerheads took home bragging rights in the annual series going 11-7 against the Cardinals.

This season will be the most exciting season yet at Roger Dean Stadium with ten special promotional nights. This will include fan favorites like Stars War Night (April 8 th ), Baseball, Brews & BBQ (May 13 th ), Halfway to Halloween (May 27 th ), Mega Bash (July 3 rd & 4 th ) and Super Hero Night (September 2nd); While also adding to the excitement with Sail Way with RDS (June 10th), Princess & Pirates Night (June 24th), Christmas in July (July 22 nd ), National Night Out (date TBD) and Fall Football Night (August 19 th )

In addition to the special promotional nights, the Hammerheads and Cardinals will host two Education Days and two Super Splash Days throughout the season. The Hammerheads will host the first Education Day against the Daytona Tortugas on April 27 th at 10:30 a.m. The Cardinals conclude the Education Days on May 4 th against the Florida Fire Frogs, also a 10:30 a.m. start.

This will mark the first appearance at Roger Dean Stadium for the Fire Frogs since rebranding and relocating from Brevard County following the 2016 season. The first of two Super Splash Days is scheduled for June 29 th as the Hammerheads take on the Fire Frogs, game time 12 p.m. The final Super Splash day is scheduled for July 14 th at 12 p.m. as the Cardinals play host to the Hammerheads.

A full schedule for the Jupiter Hammerheads and Palm Beach Cardinals Florida State League season can be found at www.RogerDeanStadium.com. Fans can also find information on season tickets, mini-plans and group tickets by visiting the website or by calling the stadium office at (561) 775-1818.

