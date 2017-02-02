2017 Internships Now Available

Are you a college student seeking real world experience in the sports industry? Are you looking for a hands-on internship that encompasses multiple facets of sports business? The Battle Creek Bombers offer both spring and summer internships for ticket sales, game-day operations, and more. To be eligible, students must be receiving academic credit from their college or university.

Apply Now!

Available positions:

Mascot

Marketing and Promotions

Box Office and Ticket Sales

Radio/TV Broadcaster

Media & Video Production

Ballpark Operations

Assistant Director of Ballpark Operations

Assistant Merchandise Manager

For more information or any questions, please contact patrick@growlersbaseball.com or call (269) 492-9966.

