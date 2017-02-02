2017 Internships Now Available
February 2, 2017 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release
Are you a college student seeking real world experience in the sports industry? Are you looking for a hands-on internship that encompasses multiple facets of sports business? The Battle Creek Bombers offer both spring and summer internships for ticket sales, game-day operations, and more. To be eligible, students must be receiving academic credit from their college or university.
Available positions:
Mascot
Marketing and Promotions
Box Office and Ticket Sales
Radio/TV Broadcaster
Media & Video Production
Ballpark Operations
Assistant Director of Ballpark Operations
Assistant Merchandise Manager
For more information or any questions, please contact patrick@growlersbaseball.com or call (269) 492-9966.
