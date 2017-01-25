2017 FanFest to be Held on March 11 at AT&T Field

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - On Saturday, March 11 from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM the Lookouts will be hosting their Annual FanFest at AT&T Field! This free rain-or-shine event features an array of entertainment for the entire family ranging from exclusive stadium tours to National Anthem Auditions.

For the fifth straight year FanFest will mark the first day single game tickets will be available for purchase in person at the Lookouts' Ticket Office. Fans who attend FanFest will have the opportunity to secure their seats to any of the team's 70 home games including each of the Lookouts' Fireworks Friday Extravaganzas. Tickets will be available for purchase online and over the phone beginning on Monday, March 13 at 10:00 AM.

The Lookouts 2017 season begins on April 6 when the Lookouts faceoff against the Mobile BayBears at 6:15 p.m. at AT&T Field. Tickets for next season, including season tickets and mini plans, are now on sale. For more information on how to secure your seats to the season's best games, call the Lookouts ticket office at 423-267-4TIX.

Want to work for the Lookouts?

On Saturday, February 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the Lookouts will be hosting a job fair at AT&T Field!

Prospective employees, 16 years of age or older, will be able to interview for one of the many positions that are available. All potential employees will be asked to fill out an application and will be subject to a background check. Individuals are encouraged to fill out the team's online application (https://t.e2ma.net/click/0umby/odx28x/gr2pyh) and bring it with them to the event.

2017 Internships Available!

The Lookouts are now accepting applicants for a Business Administrative Assistant and a Media and Promotions Assistant! These seasonal internships begin in February and run until the end of the season in September. If you are interested click on the link to the left to read the job descriptions and apply!

Bring Your Friends Out to the Park in Style!

Luxury Suites are a perfect spot to entertain at the ballpark! Each suite comes with 24 game tickets and offers conditioned indoor space as well as outdoor ballpark seats. Suite packages are a great way to secure your suite for the season's best games! Packages start at just $1,500 and can be reserved by calling 423-267-2208 today!

Get Ready for the Season at the Team Store

The Lookouts Team Store has all the gear you need to get ready for the upcoming season! New for the year fans can now order home jerseys or adult sized t-shirts with a personalized name and number on the back! Theses items can be ordered online (https://t.e2ma.net/click/0umby/odx28x/cc4pyh) or by visiting the Team Store. The Team Store is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Any questions call 423-267-2208.

Check us out at TwinsFest at Target Field!

Heading to TwinsFest in Minneapolis this weekend? Stop by and say hi to the Lookouts! Members of our staff will be there greeting fans, selling Lookouts merchandise and having fun!

Not going to TwinsFest? Stay tuned to the Lookouts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates on all the fun and activities.

This Week's Twins Inbox

By:Rhett Bollinger / MLB.com

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the annual Diamond Awards coming up on Thursday and TwinsFest (https://t.e2ma.net/click/0umby/odx28x/8w5pyh) this weekend, it's a sure sign that Spring Training is right around the corner.

Things can still happen with the Twins' roster, but time is starting to run out with pitchers and catchers set to report to Fort Myers, Fla. on Feb. 14. With that in mind, here's this week's Twins Inbox:

As manager Paul Molitor mentioned last week on Twins Caravan, the Twins are monitoring the relief market (https://t.e2ma.net/click/0umby/odx28x/op6pyh) and could add a veteran to their bullpen. Notable free-agent relievers include Joe Blanton (https://t.e2ma.net/click/0umby/odx28x/4h7pyh), Greg Holland (https://t.e2ma.net/click/0umby/odx28x/ka8pyh), Tommy Hunter (https://t.e2ma.net/click/0umby/odx28x/028pyh), Sergio Romo (https://t.e2ma.net/click/0umby/odx28x/gv9pyh), Joe Smith (https://t.e2ma.net/click/0umby/odx28x/wnaqyh) and former Twins closer Joe Nathan (https://t.e2ma.net/click/0umby/odx28x/cgbqyh).

With Glen Perkins (https://t.e2ma.net/click/0umby/odx28x/s8bqyh) returning from injury and Brandon Kintzler (https://t.e2ma.net/click/0umby/odx28x/80cqyh) on the roster, the Twins aren't looking for a closer, but simply a veteran arm to join an inexperienced bullpen that is expected to lean heavily on relievers such as Ryan Pressly (https://t.e2ma.net/click/0umby/odx28x/otdqyh) and Taylor Rogers (https://t.e2ma.net/click/0umby/odx28x/4leqyh).

Molitor also gave updates on both Perkins and Phil Hughes (https://t.e2ma.net/click/0umby/odx28x/kefqyh) while on caravan, but both surgeries carry a fair amount of risk, so it's hard to assume they'll both be healthy and their usual selves this season. Perkins, coming off labrum surgery, has a much tougher road than Hughes, who had rib resection surgery to alleviate thoracic outlet syndrome.

Perkins, though, has been working hard to make a comeback, as he's been rehabbing at the club's Spring Training complex in Fort Myers since early January. They're hopeful he'll throw off a mound by early-to-mid February with a chance to get into Spring Training games in mid-March. If he's not ready to open the year, Kintzler is the natural replacement at closer.

Hughes, meanwhile, has already started his throwing program and should be on a normal schedule once Spring Training begins. But the Twins will be cautious with Hughes, and if he opens the year on the disabled list, it'll open the door for another youngster to make the rotation, such as Jose Berrios (https://t.e2ma.net/click/0umby/odx28x/06fqyh) or even Trevor May (https://t.e2ma.net/click/0umby/odx28x/gzgqyh).

Read the rest of the article (https://t.e2ma.net/click/0umby/odx28x/wrhqyh)!

Group outings are the perfect way to enjoy summer evening at AT&T Field. The Lookouts ensure your outing is a grand slam by making it affordable, simple and easy. Whether your group is 25 friends or 1,000+ members of an organization, we have a place that can accommodate you and your guests!

Call 423-267-2208 to book yours today!

