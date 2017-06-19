2017 AHL Marketing Meeting Underway in Phoenix

News Release

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League is holding the 2017 AHL Marketing Meeting presented by ExteNet Systems this week, with more than 200 representatives from the league and its member clubs gathering at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Ariz.

Team and league front-office personnel from throughout the American Hockey League meet each summer to discuss best practices and innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales and digital media.

Keynote speakers and presenters at the event, which will run Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, will include David Andrews, AHL President and CEO; Frank Miceli, Senior Vice President, Sales and Franchise Business Operations for Spurs Sports and Entertainment; Michael Cosentino, Vice President, Ticket and Suite Sales and Service for the Vancouver Canucks; Cody Ritchie, CEO of Crest Insurance; Bob Hamer, President of Sports Business Solutions; and representatives from the Arizona Coyotes, the Phoenix Suns and the Arizona Diamondbacks, among others.

In addition, more than 40 merchandise, promotional, ticketing and technology companies will participate in the AHL's 10th annual Vendor Showcase, and the league will recognize accomplishments of team staffs for their business successes in the past year during an Awards Presentation.

"The AHL's annual Marketing Meeting is a wonderful opportunity for front-office personnel from around the league to interact with each other in business and social settings, to share ideas, and to gain insight from some of the sports industry's leading strategists - and ultimately to put some of those best practices to work as they prepare for a new season," said Andrews.

ExteNet Systems, SQWAD Sports, Hibu and Essensa are hospitality partners of the 2017 AHL Marketing Meeting.

