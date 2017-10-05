2017-2018 Macon Mayhem Media Credentials

News Release

Hey everyone!

As many of you know, the 2017-2018 Macon Mayhem season is right around the corner! Training camp begins next Wednesday, we have an exhibition game at home on Saturday, October 14th, and then Opening Night is on Friday, October 20th!

For this season, we will again require media credentials for everyone who would like to cover our games, so please send me a list of those who need media credentials for this upcoming season. They will be ready for pick up by Friday, October 13th at the very latest. Thank you very much!

Erik Evenson | Director of Media Relations and Broadcasting Macon Mayhem Professional Hockey

Office: (478) 254-3026 | Cell: (404) 368-7481

200 Coliseum Drive | Macon, GA 31217

MaconMayhem.com

