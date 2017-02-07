2017.02.07 PRO vs. ALB -- GAME NOTES

February 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Albany Devils News Release





ALBANY, NY - The Albany Devils will take on the Providence Bruins Tuesday for a 7 pm puck drop at Times Union Center. The Devils are coming off a 6-2 loss Saturday at Binghamton which moved their record to 26-19-1-1. The Bruins are coming off a 3-1 win against the Thunderbirds Friday. Their record stands at 26-12-5-3.

Watch & Listen / 104.5 "The Team" ESPN Radio

*THREE LINES OF INTEREST

Tough Guys: The Devils currently hold first place among the American Hockey League in penalty minutes. They are in the number one spot with 805 minutes in 46 games played and are ahead of second place team, the Hershey Bears, by 31 minutes.

Recent Record: The Devils and the Bruins both have the same record for their most recent games. Both teams have gone 5-4-1 in their last 10 outings. Going head to head this season, Albany is 2-2-0-0 against the Bruins.

Top Scorer: Against the Bruins this season, Blake Pietila leads the Devils with three goals. He currently has 25 points (13g-12a) in 37 games played this season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.