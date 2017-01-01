2017.01.01 BRI vs. ALB -- GAME NOTES

ALBANY, NY - The Devils are ringing in 2017 by hosting the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Sunday at Times Union Center for a 3 pm puck drop. Albany is coming off a 3-1 victory Saturday at Hartford and is ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference. Bridgeport is coming off a loss at Hershey Friday, 6-2, and currently stands seventh in the conference.

Watch & Listen

THREE LINES OF INTEREST

Sexton Scores Late: In Saturday's win over Hartford, Ben Sexton scored with under five minutes remaining in regulation to give the Devils the lead. The game winning goal marked Sexton's seventh goal of the season and put him sixth in points for Albany with 14 (7g-7a).

Goalie Watch: Mackenzie Blackwood is coming off a win Friday against Toronto where he faced 24 shots, turning aside 22 of them, earning his sixth win of the season. Ken Appleby earned his seventh win of the season when he helped the team to victory Saturday at Hartford. He turned aside 24 of 25 shots.

Spengler Cup Champion: Albany Devils defenseman Brandon Gormley played for Team Canada in the Spengler Cup Finals Saturday morning in Davos, Switzerland, winning 5-2 over HC Lugano. Gormley had one goal and three assists in the tournament.

