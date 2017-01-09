2016-17 Cyclones Weekly: Week 13

Week 13: December January 9 - January 15

LAST WEEK RECAP:

Sunday Afternoon Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (16-13-4-0) picked up a 3-2 overtime win over the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday afternoon. Forward Jaynen Rissling tallied a pair of goals including the overtime winner, while forward Shane Walsh added a lone tally for the Cyclones who are now 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 games. Cincinnati was outshot by the Nailers, 31-19 on the night, with Cyclones goaltender Mark Visentin stopping 29 to collect the win.

Friday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (15-13-4-0) shutout the Quad City Mallards, 4-0, on Friday night. Forward Brandon McNally led the way with a pair of goals and an assist, along with a fight to cap off the "Gordie Howe Hat-Trick", while forward Shane Walsh added a goal and a pair of helpers, and forward Nick Huard chipped in a lone goal for the Cyclones. Goaltender Mark Visentin had a stellar night as well, stopping all 25 shots he faced to earn his first shutout of the season.

Wednesday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (14-13-4-0) collected a 4-3 win over the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday night. Forward Jordan Sims netted a pair of goals, while forwards Peter LeBlanc and Colin Mulvey pitched in lone tallies for Cincinnati. The shots were tied on the night, 28-28, with goaltender Mark Visentin making 25 saves in the win.

Upcoming Schedule:

Wednesday, January 11 vs. Quad City- 7:35pm ET

Saturday, January 14 AT Atlanta- 7:05pm ET

Sunday, January 15 AT Greenville- 3:00pm ET

Cyclones Category Leaders:

Goals: Andrew Yogan (13)

Assists: Peter LeBlanc (19)

Points: Andrew Yogan (30)

PPG: Nick Huard (3)

PIMS: Brandon McNally (86)

Plus/Minus: Eric Knodel (+11)

Shots: Shane Walsh (112)

Wins: Michael Houser & Mark Visentin (8)

GAA: Michael Houser (2.31)

SV%: Michael Houser (.925)

News and Notes:

He's on FIRE!: Forward Shane Walsh had a monster week last week for Cincinnati, accounting for a pair of goals and five assists along with a plus-5 on-ice rating in three games, and has recorded four goals and six assists over his last seven games. He scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wheeling Nailers, which followed a three-point performance (1g, 2a) in Friday's 4-0 win over Quad City. His monster week kicked off with a pair of assists and in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Wichita Thunder. He now has five goals and 10 assists in 15 games with Cincinnati since being traded from the Utah Grizzlies in late November.

The Puck Stops Here: Goaltender Mark Visentin backstopped the Cyclones to a trio of wins last week, posting a 3-0-0 record along with a 1.65 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage. He recorded his first shutout of the season in Friday's 4-0 win over the Quad City Mallards, stopping all 25 shots he faced, and is currently tenth amongst League goaltenders with a 2.71 GAA.

He Can Do It All: Defenseman Jaynen Rissling was moved up to forward for Cincinnati's three games last week and made an immediate impact, accounting for a pair of assists in Wednesday's 4-3 win in Wichita over the Thunder, before turning out a two-goal performance in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wheeling Nailers, including the game-winner. Rissling is enjoying career highs in goals (4), assists (7), and points (11).

Stingy Defense: The Cyclones enter the week ranked fourth in the ECHL with 2.82 goals allowed per game, despite allowing 25 or more shots in nine of the last 10 games.

Power Surge: The Cyclones have scored a power play goal in four straight games, converting on four of 18 chances (22.2%) in that span.

Return of the Mac: Forward Brandon McNally has been a major offensive contributor in recent games, accounting for three goals and three assists in his last four games played. He recorded a three-point performance (2g, 1a) in Friday's 4-0 win over the Quad City Mallards, and has accounted for points in seven of his 10 games overall (6g, 6a).

He's a Brick...HOUSE!: Goaltender Michael Houser had a stellar month of December, posting a 6-2-0-0 record along with a 1.61 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage. He was charged with making 25 or more saves on six separate occasions, and allowed one goal in five of his eight games played. Currently, Houser ranks third in the ECHL with a 2.31 GAA and fourth with a .925 save percentage.

The Road Ahead: The Cyclones will be spending a lot of time on the road in the coming weeks, with eight of the next nine games coming away from U.S. Bank Arena. The Cyclones are 7-8-0-0 on the road this season while averaging 2.80 goals per game.

Get Ahead, Stay Ahead: The Cyclones enter the week with an 13-1-3 record when leading after one period and a 14-1-2 mark when leading after 40 minutes.

Knodel Named to ECHL All-Star Team: The ECHL has announced the participants for the upcoming 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by I LOVE NY, and amongst the players named to the team is Cyclones defenseman Eric Knodel. The midseason exhibition will take place on Wednesday, January 18, in Glens Falls, NY, and will feature the host Adirondack Thunder against the ECHL All-Stars. A native of West Chester, PA, Knodel is fifth on the team in scoring with four goals and 11 assists through 30 games this season. He is also tied for the team lead with a plus-8 on-ice rating. The 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by I LOVE NY, will feature the host Adirondack Thunder taking on the ECHL All-Stars in a non-traditional format featuring 5-on-5, 4-on-4, and 3-on-3 play, as well as a Skills Competition (Puck Relay, Hardest Shot, Fastest Skater) to highlight the talents of both teams. The game will also air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.

