20% off EVERYTHING in the Team Store this Thursday

December 21, 2016 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





20% off EVERYTHING in the Team Store This Thursday!

LOOKOUTS INSIDER

Presented by

Looking for the perfect LAST MINUTE Holiday Gift at the perfect price? Tomorrow, Thursday, December 22nd the Lookouts will be having special extended Holiday Hours in the Team Store. The Lookouts Team Store will be open from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. and offer 20% off all items (excluding clearance items) in the store. Fans who visit the Team Store tomorrow from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. will be welcome to complimentary hot chocolate, cookies and plenty of Holiday cheer!

A short time ago in a Galaxy not so far away the Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that on Thursday, May 4th, 2017 at 7:15 p.m. the team will be hosting their annual Star Wars Night at AT&T Field. This year the Lookouts will be partnering with the Hydrocephalus Association to bring the fans an out-of-this-world experience that will feature appearances by everyone's favorite Star Wars Characters and uniquely themed Star Wars jerseys to celebrate May the 4th.

The Lookouts annual Star Wars Night is a great chance for fans to hang out with the heroes and villains of the Star Wars franchise. Characters from the films will be interacting with fans all night courtesy of local fan groups. This year Lookouts players will be decked out in special Star Wars themed jerseys that will be auctioned off with all proceeds benefiting the Hydrocephalus Association.

To secure tickets to Star Wars Night call the Lookouts' ticket office at 423-267-4TIX to purchase a mini-plan or season tickets today! Fans can also buy ticket packages online or by visiting lookouts.com.

1 Day Left to Take Advantage of this Great Deal!

Lookouts Mini-Plans start at just $56 and are the perfect gift! Available for only 1 more day, fans can take advantage of the Lookouts Holiday Special and receive a $20 Lookouts Gift Card with the purchase of TWO 7,14 or 21 game mini-plans.

Call 423.267.4849 or click the image to the left to reserve today! Enter the promo code "FUN" to claim your Lookouts Holiday Special gift card.

Act fast! Offer expires TOMORROW 12.22.16.

Featured Item of the Week

Need an idea for a great holiday gift? Look no further than the Lookouts featured item of the week! This week's featured item is the Lookouts 2015 Southern League Championship T-Shirt. The Championship Tee is just $20 and can be purchased online or in the Team Store during the team's Winter Hours. In December the Team Store will be open from 9:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m, but closed from 12.24.2016 through 1.2.2017. Any questions call 423-267-2208.

Looie & Hero the Bloodhound Visit Erlanger!Looie was honored to join Hero the Bloodhound with Blood Assurance in his trip to the Children's Hospital at Erlanger! The two friends had a wonderful time visiting the great kids, families and staff at the Hospital this holiday season.

Thank you to all the Doctors, Nurses and staff for all the great work they do every day and our best Christmas wishes to the kids and their families.

Get a Sweet Deal With Our Luxury Suite Packages

Luxury Suites are a perfect spot to entertain guests at the ballpark! Each suite comes with 24 game tickets and offers conditioned indoor space as well as outdoor ballpark seats. Suite packages are a great way to secure your suite for the season's best games! Packages start at just $1,500 and can be reserved by calling 423-267-2208 today!

Buxton's 5-Tool Talent Highlighted by Stat Cast

By:Rhett Bollinger / MLB.com

MINNEAPOLIS -- After being called up on Sept. 1, Twins center fielder Byron Buxton hit .287/.357/.653 with nine homers, six doubles and two triples in 29 games, and he looked much more like the player who was ranked as MLBPipeline.com's No. 1 overall prospect for two years.

Buxton's hitting ability and power are still developing, but the 22-year-old eased some doubts about his long-term offensive potential with his strong September.

Statcastâ¢ has improved the ability to measure all five of baseball's tools, and Buxton, named to the All-Statcastâ¢ Team at the end of the season, is emerging as one of the game's true five-tool talents.

Even before his offensive breakout, Buxton was making an impact with his defense in center and with his baserunning ability. He is one of the fastest players in the Majors, along with Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton, and has been recorded by Statcastâ¢ as throwing as hard as 99 mph from the outfield.

Buxton's speed is what really turns heads, as he registered the four fastest times to third base on triples by a right-handed hitter in 2016, and six of the top 10, including the top time of 10.69 seconds on June 3. He also broke the Statcastâ¢ record by reaching home in 14.05 seconds on his inside-the-park homer on the last day of the season off former White Sox ace Chris Sale.

So with that in mind, here are five plays highlighted by Statcastâ¢ that show off all five of Buxton's tools:

Hitting

With a 3-2 count, Tigers ace Justin Verlander reared back and threw a 96.6-mph fastball that was crushed by Buxton into right-center for a homer that went a projected 418 feet on Sept. 22. Of the 30 homers allowed by Verlander, only one was thrown harder and only three had higher spin rates, per Statcastâ¢. The dinger had a high launch angle of 28 degrees and an exit velocity of 104.4 mph, and balls hit at a similar launch angle and exit velocity have an expected batting average of .914. It was one of seven balls hit by Buxton that was categorized as "barreled" by Statcastâ¢.

Read the rest of the article!

Group outings are the perfect way to enjoy summer evening at AT&T Field. The Lookouts ensure your outing is a grand slam by making it affordable, simple and easy. Whether your group is 25 friends or 1,000+ members of an organization, we have a place that can accommodate you and your guests!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern League Stories from December 21, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.