1st Rounder Chris Seise Joins Indians\\" Roster

Spokane, WASH. - The Texas Rangers announced on Wednesday that 2017 first round pick Chris Seise will be promoted from the Arizona League to the Spokane Indians. Seise arrived in Spokane on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to play in this week's home series against the Eugene Emeralds.

After being selected by the Rangers in June, Seise (pronounced "sees") hit .336 in 27 games in the Arizona League. The 18-year-old smacked 11 extra base hits, including three home runs. He also drove in 27 runs and scored 23 runs in the AZL.

The shortstop was selected 29th overall by Texas in the 2017 MLB Draft. Seise was seen as a top prospect in this year's draft because of his arm, speed, and defensive consistency. The 6'2" infielder was one of two first round selections for the Rangers, along with the 26th overall pick Bubba Thompson.

Seise's assignment to Spokane also provides a reunion with his former high school teammate Kole Enright. The two played on the same side of the infield for West Orange High School during the 2016 season when Enright was a senior and Seise was a junior. Along with pitcher Cole Ragans, Seise now gives the Indians two first round picks on their roster.

You can see Seise make his affiliated debut this week during Spokane's five-game series with the Eugene Emeralds.

