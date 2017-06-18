18-Year Old Campbell Scores Early But Republic FC Win

News Release

SACRAMENTO, CA - 18-year old Terran Campbell scored his second professional goal for Whitecaps FC 2, but Sacramento Republic FC came back from an early deficit to win 2-1 at Papa Murphy's Park on Saturday evening. Pinpoint Cross, perfect first touch by @terrancampbell to set up @WFC2's first goal! #SACvVAN #USL pic.twitter.com/VjOPwVb7S3 - USL (@USL) June 18, 2017 Sammy Ochoa tallied the first-half equalizer, then Agustin Cazarez netted the game-winner for Sacramento, who were coming off an impressive 4-1 victory over MLS side Real Salt Lake last Wednesday.

Head coach Rich Fagan made four changes to his lineup from last week, reinserting Dominick Zator at centre back, and Thomas Gardner and Will Seymore in the midfield. First-teamer Spencer Richey made his return to the WFC2 net since posting a shutout at Portland Timbers 2 earlier this month.

WFC2 were rolling early. Just five minutes in, Gardner, Kadin Chung, and Nazeem Bartman managed possession along the right flank brilliantly with some quick short passing, before finding Ben McKendry breaking into the goal line. From there, the Vancouver-born first teamer curled a cross to Campbell, who blasted the ball from the left corner of the six-yard box for the early 1-0 advantage.

Ochoa did not take long to knot things up for Republic FC. After winning possession in the 'Caps final third, the Mexican forward had only Richey to beat and would not be denied his team-leading fifth goal of the season to tie the match 1-1 in the 12th minute.

The two sides would continue trading chances throughout the opening frame, but the contest would stay deadlocked entering intermission.

The second half was more of a slugfest, with each team's defence limiting chances few and far between. Richey was alert when threatened, making himself big in front of SRFC substitute Trevin Caesar's smash from the left side in the 53rd minute, and punching away Elliott Hord's long-distance attempt 15 minutes later. Zator's presence loomed large in the back as well, thwarting threats and chasing Sacramento attackers into rushed shots.

Republic FC would move into the driver seat on 74 minutes. Tyler Blackwood's nifty work on the ball along the right flank allowed him to send a cross into the box. Initially broken by the 'Caps defence, Caesar got a foot on the ball and laid it off for Cazarez, who teed off from the top of the box for the 2-1 lead.

Sacramento had opportunities to pad their lead, the best one coming in a three-man break and only Richey left to defend, but the 'Caps goalkeeper wisely met English forward Harry Williams to deny the chance and keep Vancouver in the match.

Thomas Sanner and Gloire Amanda came on late as WFC2 pressed to steal a point on the road, but SRFC goalkeeper Evan Newton was strong in net to preserve the 2-1 win for the home side.

WFC2 now drop to 4W-7L-2D on the season, while Sacramento move up the Western Conference standings with a 5W-6L-3D record.

Whitecaps FC 2 are back home on Saturday, June 24 when they host Oklahoma City Energy FC at UBC Thunderbird Stadium for Community Day. Visit whitecapsfc2.com for tickets.

