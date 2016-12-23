16 in 16 | David Bingham's Stellar 2016 Campaign

San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper David Bingham proved to be a rock in goal for the club in his second season as the starter. Bingham, who turned 27 in October, suffered no 'sophomore' slump, as the team's 40 goals allowed ranked tied for fourth in the league (40).

Among all net-minders in Major League Soccer, Bingham was one of just three to start each and every one of the 34 regular season games - joining Joe Bendik of Orlando City SC and Luis Robles of the New York Red Bulls. He was the only one to do so in the fiercely competitive Western Conference.

Among all keepers to start at least 20 regular season matches, Bingham ranked fourth in goals against average (1.16), tied for fourth in shutouts (8) and sixth in saves (106). And while the Earthquakes continuously rotated the backline (see: injuries to Clarence Goodson, Jordan Stewart), Bingham remained a constant force to lead the way.

Taking another step back, Bingham's career goals against average of 1.15 is fifth best among all keepers in MLS history with at least 60 starts, trailing only Jimmy Nielsen (0.99), Kasey Keller (1.06), Bouna Coundoul (1.13) and Pat Onstad (1.14). The quartet ahead of him has combined to win four Goalkeeper of the Year Awards.

Success didn't come easy, however, as Bingham made just four starts in his first four seasons with the Quakes (2011-14). He patiently awaited his turn and immediately proved his worth by tying the club record with 12 shutouts in 2015, adding another eight in 2016.

So what can the team expect of him in 2017? Likely, and hopefully, more of the same from one of the most promising young keepers in Major League Soccer.

