16 in 16 | Chris Wondolowski's Milestone Season

Another season, another set of milestones for Chris Wondolowski who has seemingly written and re-written the Major League Soccer record books several times.

For the seventh consecutive year, Wondolowski hung up his boots with 10 or more goals to his credit - something nobody else in league history has accomplished. No other player has even done so in six.

Wondolowski also became just the second player in MLS history to score against 21 different clubs, including all 20 in the league today. Houston has always proved to be a thorn in Wondolowski's side, but he tallied against the Dynamo on July 31 to complete the feat.

Other lists that Wondo continued to climb include total goals (4th; 121), road goals (2nd; 58), game-winning goals (3rd; 38) and goals with a single club (2nd; 113).

