16 Hits Snaps Four-Game Skid with big win

News Release

San Bernardino, CA. - 16 hits led the Modesto Nuts to a 12-6 triumph over the Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino on Thursday night at San Manuel Stadium.

With the Nuts' (36-31) win and the Ports' loss on Thursday, the Nuts regain a one-game lead in the North Division bringing their magic number to three with three games to play.

Every member of the Nuts' offense either scored a run or drove in a run. Rayder Ascanio led the way with four hits finishing a triple shy of the cycle. After a two-run second, Ascanio lifted a solo home run in the third. Logan Taylor drove in the second of his three runs with a sac fly in the fourth. In the fifth, the Nut plated four runs and knock 66ers' (30-37) starter Austin Robichaux (L, 1-3) out of the game. Eric Filia added a RBI single in the sixth as the Nuts scored in each inning from the second to the sixth.

With Matt Festa warming for a potential save opportunity in the bottom of the ninth, Willie Argo sucked the drama out of the game with a three-run blast to give the Nuts a six-run lead. Festa still came in for the ninth and struck out the side.

Anthony Misiewicz (W, 5-2) struck out eight in five innings of work. He did not have a 1-2-3 inning and had to work through nine hits but only walked one. He surrendered three runs while in the game and was charged for two runs after he exited.

Joey Curletta reached four times, scored three times and recorded three singles. Argo drove in four runs. Gianfranco Wawoe scored twice.

The Nuts continue a four-game series with the Inland Empire 66ers Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:55 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC .

