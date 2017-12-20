15th Winter Baseball BBQ with the Loggers

News Release

McCoy, Pederson to headline hot stove event

La Crosse, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers Baseball Club are happy to announce the featured guests for their 15th annual Winter Baseball BBQ, to be held at the La Crosse AmericInn Hotel & Conference Center on Thursday, January 25. The Loggers are thrilled to welcome special guests Mason McCoy and Stu Pederson to headline the event, and the one-of-a-kind event will feature a ballpark-style dinner followed by the La Crosse Area Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and a silent auction.

Mason McCoy will be returning to La Crosse for the first time since spending his 2015 and 2016 summers climbing the Loggers record books. Mason earned 2015 Northwoods League MVP and holds the NWL all-time career record for runs scored (137), as well as single season records for runs scored (80), hits (112), and total bases (168). Selected in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles, McCoy will report to big league camp next month after earning New York Penn League All-Star honors in 2017. The Loggers are excited to bring back one of their all-time greats for a tremendous event to kick off the 2018 season.

Recently hired Loggers hitting coach Stu Pederson will also be in attendance for a night of baseball fun! Pederson spent 12 years in professional baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays organizations. He was drafted in the ninth round of the 1981 MLB Draft and spent much of his professional career- parts of nine of his 12 seasons- at the triple-A level. Since his playing career, Pederson has coached both high school and summer collegiate baseball all over the country. Pederson and his wife Shelley also have four wonderful children, including former MLB All-Star Joc who is preparing for his fifth season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

To get involved with the wonderful hot stove event, you can purchase a corporate table, make a donation to the silent auction - all proceeds go to the La Crosse Loggers Foundation - or join us on January 25 for a fabulous night of baseball chatter! Please inquire within for information about reserving a corporate table that will include an invite to a V.I.P Meet & Greet with Mason McCoy and the Loggers coaching staff. Doors will open for the V.I.P. Meet & Greet at 5:30 p.m., followed by a social hour from 6:00-7:00 p.m. before the program's "first pitch" at 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets - $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and under - are available for the event at the Loggers Office at 1225 Caledonia Street in La Crosse or over the phone at (608) 796-9553.

The La Crosse Loggers are a member of the finest developmental league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League. Entering its 25th anniversary season, the Northwoods League is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 20 teams, drawing significantly more fans, in a friendly ballpark experience, than any league of its kind. A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff, more than 185 former Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (WAS), two-time World Series Champion Ben Zobrist (CHC) and MLB All-Stars Chris Sale (BOS), Jordan Zimmermann (DET), Curtis Granderson (LAD) and Lucas Duda (TBR). All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League portal . For more information, visit www.lacrosseloggers.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Loggers as your favorite team.

