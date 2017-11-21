14-time champion San Dieg Sockers Win 8-0

November 21, 2017 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - San Diego Sockers
News Release
SAN DIEGO - The 14-time champion San Diego Sockers (4-0) ended their three-game homestand with an 8-0 victory over the Ontario Fury (2-2) before a crowd of 3,401, the largest of the season at Valley View Casino Center. Goalkeeper Chris Toth made 16 saves en route to his first-ever shutout and the first for the Sockers in the MASL era. Matt Clare scored the club's second consecutive hat trick to maintain his four-game scoring streak. Undefeated San Diego captures a two-game lead in the Pacific Division.
San Diego returns to action after the holiday on Friday, December 1, 7:35 p.m. on the road in Tacoma. The Sockers play at Valley View Casino Center on Sunday, December 3, 5:05 p.m., versus Sonora. It will be SoCal Soccer Night and the first 2,500 fans will receive a free Sockers Team Poster, which they can have autographed after the game by the players on the field. Free parking is always courtesy of the team. Gates open at 4:00 p.m.
