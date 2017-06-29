13 Inning Marathon Goes to Modesto

News Release

MODESTO, CA - It was a game dominated by pitching, with the bullpens taking over after outstanding starts for Justin Donatella and Anthony Misiewicz of Modesto. It was tied 1-1 after the sixth inning and the bullpens traded zeroes all the way until the 13th inning, when the Nuts plated the winning run with Galli Cribbs, a position player, pitching for the Rawhide.

Cribbs (L, 0-1) walked the leadoff man Willie Argo, who promptly stole second and moved to third on a Jordan Cowan single. Three pitches later, Arturo Nieto, who had been beaten up behind the plate and hit by a pitch in the ribs, laced a line drive to left field that was caught by Grant Heyman and scored Argo from third, ending the game in walk-off fashion for the second straight night.

It was the first time that Modesto (44-33, 5-2) has walked off in two-straight games this year, and sent Visalia (39-38, 3-4) to their fourth straight loss on the heels of their season-best eight game winning streak.

The two bullpens combined to throw 14.1 scoreless innings, with Modesto's pen striking out 13 hitters. Lukas Schiraldi (W, 1-0) came on in the top of the 12th inning and struck out five of the six men he faced to earn the victory. A combination of Ryan Burr, Austin Mason, Bud Jeter, and J.R. Bradley kept the Nuts off the board until the 13th.

Visalia plated their lone run of the game in the 4th inning when Sergio Alcantara led off with a double and, after the Rawhide loaded the bases thanks to a pair of walks, scored on a sacrifice fly by Matt Jones. The Nuts tied it in the sixth inning when Gianfranco Wawoe doubled to lead it off and, after being sacrificed over to third inning, was scored by a Willie Argo single over the drawn-in infield.

Donatella finished with 5.2 innings for the Rawhide, allowing one run on eight hits with three strikeouts. He worked out of jams in all except the fifth inning, when he set down the Nuts in order. Misiewicz delivered 5 one-run innings, allowing only three hits and striking out four with three walks.

The game lasted 13 innings and took almost four and a half hours to complete, both season high's for the Rawhide.

Visalia will turn to RHP Jose Almonte (5-5, 3.62) to be the stopper of the four-game skid tomorrow against RHP Reggie McClain (7-5, 4.00) for Modesto. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM and the Rawhide's live broadcast can be heard on rawhidebaseball.com and the TuneIn app

