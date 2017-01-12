12th Annual Pink Knights Game on Tap for May 6th

UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC-- On Saturday, May 6th, the Charlotte Knights will host their 12th Annual Pink Knights game at BB&T Ballpark presented by Charlotte Radiology and Belk. Over the course of this 11-year partnership, the annual Pink Knights game has combined to raise over $100,000 for Breast Cancer Awareness.

When the Knights take the field on May 6th, the team will once again wear special pink-themed jerseys to benefit Carolinas Breast Cancer Fund. Different than in past seasons, however, this season the Knights are giving fans the opportunity to champion the fight or memory of a loved one by placing their names on the pink-themed jersey.

With a donation of just $10, a loved one's first and last name can appear on the jersey the Knights will wear for their game against the Gwinnett Braves on May 6th. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and fans will also have a chance to bid on these game-worn, autographed jerseys that night at BB&T Ballpark or from the comforts of their own home through www.charlotteknights.com.

Submissions for donations and names are due to the Charlotte Knights Community Relations department by Friday, March 17th. Entries for names and donations can be submitted online at www.charlotteknights.com/pinkknights or by phone at 704-274-8196. Checks should be made out to Charlotte Knights Charities.

Season tickets, 18-game partial season ticket plans, as well as Club 93 partial and full season ticket plans for the 2017 season, are all on sale now and can be purchased online at www.charlotteknights.com, by phone at 704-274-8282, or in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office located at 324 S. Mint St. Single-game tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale at a later date. Tradition Never Ends.

