12,547 Sees Wild Defeat Stars 3-2

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Wild (19-19-4-1, 43 points) defeated the Texas Stars (20-16-1-2, 43 points) 3-2 in front of 12,547 fans on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Iowa forwards Alex Petan and Mario Lucia each scored to help Iowa build a two-goal lead, and the team held off Texas to pick up at least a point for the seventh time in the last eight games. Forward Marc Hagel tallied a goal and an assist in the win over Texas. Wild goalie Steve Michalek (7-9-1) stopped 33 of 35 shots in the victory. Iowa defenseman Gustav Olofsson added two assists in the win. Stars goalie Landon Bow (7-5-0) stopped 39 of 42 shots in the defeat. Texas Captain Travis Morin scored twice for the Stars in the loss. The massive crowd marked the second highest attendance in team history. Iowa will play in Grand Rapids on Wednesday at 6 PM CT.

Iowa opened the scoring at 9:54 of the first period. Marc Hagel scored his second goal of the year, giving the Wild a 1-0 lead. Defenseman Gustav Olofsson and center Adam Gilmour each had an assist on the goal. Hagel tipped in Olofsson's slap shot from the blueline.

Stars center Travis Morin scored at 4:48 of the second period, tying the game 1-1. Defensemen Matt Mangene and Ludwig Bystrom each had an assist on Morin's 12th goal of the season. Morin tipped Mangene's shot from the right point. Iowa claimed a 2-1 lead at 14:10 of the middle frame. Forward Alex Petan scored his first goal of the year. The go-ahead goal was set up by defenseman Nick Seeler and Hagel. Petan tipped in Seeler's shot from the left point.

Forward Mario Lucia scored at 13:42 of the third period, extending Iowa's lead to 3-1. Lucia's sixth goal of the season was assisted by left wing Jeff Hoggan and Olofsson. Lucia scored off a rebound in the low slot. At 17:09 of the period, Morin made it a 3-2 game. Forward Brandon DeFazio and defenseman Andrew Bodnarchuk each had an assist on Morin's 13th goal of the year.

