10th Anniversary Team Vote: Right Field

With the 10-Year Anniversary season around the corner, the IronPigs are enlisting fans to help assemble a 10-Year Anniversary Team. This All-IronPigs squad will be featured in team publications and on select promotional items during the 2017 season.

Each week, the IronPigs will host an "election" for a different position via Twitter. The player with the most votes will be named to the team. There will be four candidates for each position. Each candidate has been selected in advance and must meet certain requirements - first, and foremost, that each played his listed position as a primary position for at least one season with Lehigh Valley. Some players will appear at multiple positions throughout the voting process.

A summary making a case for each candidate will appear in a position feature on www.ironpigsbaseball.com. It is encouraged that votes be cast for each player's performance as an IronPig as opposed to prospect status or later success in Major League Baseball.

Jan. 16-Jan. 22: Right Field

John Mayberry Jr. (2009-11, '14)

Career Stats: .260-33-127 in 254 G, 55 2B

Bacon Bits: Mayberry started his IronPigs career as arguably the first true power-hitting prospect in franchise history - and ended in 2011 as the all-time leading home run hitters among right-handed hitters (33). Even though he was passed by Cody Overbeck (39) in 2013, the Kansas City, Mo., native still sits second all-time among righties and third overall behind Andy Tracy (69) and Overbeck. A terrific defensive outfielder at all three positions, Mayberry appears all throughout all-time career leaders, also ranking fourth in walks (81), tied for fifth in RBI (127), sixth in hits (249) and tied for sixth in both doubles (55) and stolen bases (28). In 2010, he finished with a stat-line of .267-15-65 in 128 games while finishing fifth in the IL in runs (75) while leading the team in multi-hit games (37) and posting a career-high 20 stolen bases.

Jon Knott (2008)

Career Stats: .260-19-65 in 111 G, 28 2B

Bacon Bits: As bad as their record was in 2008, one can only wonder where the IronPigs would have finished had it not been for Jon Knott. The Venice, Fla., native joined the team on May 2 with the team at an abysmal 4-24. Knott reached base safely in his first 21 games with Lehigh Valley, and the team posted an improved 21-19 record over his first 40 contests. During this time, he hit the first walk-off home run in franchise history (May 9) as well as the first grand slam by an IronPig (June 20). He would set then-franchise records with a 12-game hitting streak (May 3-15), a three-game home run streak (June 25-27) and a single-game mark with nine total bases (July 27). Knott was great source of power, as 49 of his 106 (46.2%) hits with the IronPigs went for extra bases (28 2B, 2 3B, 19 HR). In addition, he had a knack for the heroics, recording nine game-tying or game-winning RBI from the sixth inning on.

Steve Susdorf (2012-14)

Career Stats: .291-5-91 in 269 G, 55 2B

Bacon Bits: Not known for his power or speed, Susdorf could flat-out hit. Over parts of three seasons with the IronPigs, he posted a .291 career average - which ranks fifth all-time - while only striking out 148 times in 848 at-bats (1 SO every 5.7 AB). In fact, in 2013, the Santa Clarita, Calif., native hit .313 and was just 30 plate appearances shy of finishing third in the IL in batting average and fourth in on-base percentage (.390). Additionally, it would have been the top single-season average in IronPigs history. Regardless, Susdorf can still be found in so many franchise career leaderboards, including third in walks (89), tied for fourth in games (269), sixth in average (.291), tied for sixth in doubles (55), seventh in hits (247), eighth in runs (114) and 10th in stolen bases (22). Over the last 125 games of his IL career (going back to July 31, 2012), he posted a stat-line of .316-2-43.

Domonic Brown (2010-12, '15)

Career Stats: .281-15-90 in 181 G, 31 SB

Bacon Bits: Brown arrived in Lehigh Valley on June 25, 2010 with lofty expectations - and he didn't disappoint. In his first taste of Triple-A baseball, he hit a blistering .346 with five home runs and 21 RBI in 28 games before a promotion to Philadelphia. In fact, the Stone Mountain, Ga., native hit safely in 24 of the 28 games and reached base safely in 26 of the affairs. Brown would return to the IronPigs in May 2011 and pick up right where he left off. By Aug. 1, he extended his string to hitting safely in 38 of his first 42 career games in the IL - and posted a franchise-record, 21-game hitting streak (.364-2-15) that survived an offseason and three promotions and still stands today. Brown also still appears in many of the franchise career leaders, including ranking fifth in stolen bases (31), ninth in walks (67) and 10th in average (.281)

C2 Erik Kratz (68%)

Other Nominees: Andrew Knapp (28%), Jason Jaramillo (5%), John Suomi (3%)

First Base: Andy Tracy (49%)

Other Nominees: Darin Ruf (34%), Cody Overbeck (9%), Russ Canzler (8%)

Second Base: Cesar Hernandez (43%)

Other Nominees: Kevin Frandsen (40%), Tyler Henson (14%), Josh Barfield (3%)

Shortstop: Freddy Galvis (42%)

Other Nominees: J.P. Crawford (39%), Chase d'Arnaud (13%), Andres Blanco (6%)

Third Base: Maikel Franco (52%)

Other Nominees: Cody Asche (32%), Mike Cervenak (13%), Cody Ransom (3%)

Left Field: Darin Ruf (48%)

Other Nominees: Brandon Moss (25%), Nick Williams (21%), Leandro Castro (6%)

Center Field: Rich Thompson (56%)

Other Nominees: Cam Perkins (28%), Brian Bogusevic (11%), Brandon Watson (5%)

