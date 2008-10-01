10th Anniversary Team Vote: LH Starting Pitcher

With the 10-Year Anniversary season around the corner, the IronPigs are enlisting fans to help assemble a 10-Year Anniversary Team. This All-IronPigs squad will be featured in team publications and on select promotional items during the 2017 season.

Each week, the IronPigs will host an "election" for a different position via Twitter. The player with the most votes will be named to the team. There will be four candidates for each position. Each candidate has been selected in advance and must meet certain requirements - first, and foremost, that each played his listed position as a primary position for at least one season with Lehigh Valley. Some players will appear at multiple positions throughout the voting process.

A summary making a case for each candidate will appear in a position feature on www.ironpigsbaseball.com. It is encouraged that votes be cast for each player's performance as an IronPig as opposed to prospect status or later success in Major League Baseball.

Feb. 6-Feb. 12: Left-Handed Starting Pitcher

Left-Handed Starting Pitcher (L to R in photo above):

Anthony Vasquez, JA Happ, Brian Mazone, Greg Smith

Anthony Vasquez (2015-16)

Career Stats: 12-9, 3.79 ERA in 32 GS

Bacon Bits: With his two complete games in 2016 for the IronPigs, Vasquez tied Tyler Coyd and Les Walrond for the single-season record (2) and Cloyd for the career franchise-record (3) for going the distance. To tie the marks, the San Antonio native pitched his second complete game of the season and his third in his IronPigs career on Sept. 1, 2016, in a 1-0 loss to the Rochester Red Wings. In 2015, Vasquez was undefeated in a span of six games from July 6 through Aug. 1, during which time he was 4-0 with a 4.36 ERA in 33.0 innings. The span ended in a tough-luck, 1-0 loss on Aug. 6 against Toledo. In IronPigs career leaders, the University of Southern California alum ranks 10th in games started (32) and tied for 10th in wins (12). He also boasts a .571 career winning percentage.

JA Happ (2008, 2010)

Career Stats: 8-8, 3.78 ERA in 29 G, 27 GS

Bacon Bits: The 2008 Paul Owens Award Winner for the best Pitcher in the Phillies system started in the franchise's first game on April 3, 2008, in a 4-0 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees. Happ rebounded to have a solid inaugural season with the IronPigs - going 8-7 with a 3.60 ERA in 135.0 innings pitched over 24 games (23 starts). What made his season more impressive was that he posted an above .500 winning percentage (.533) for a team with the lowest winning percentage (.403) in franchise history. In fact, Lehigh Valley emerged victoriously in 12 of his final 17 appearances (70.6%) from May 9 through the end of the season. He also racked up 151 strikeouts in 2008, which finished as the second-highest total in the I.L. and still stands as a franchise single-season record. Among starters, the Peru, Ill., native also had the highest strikeouts-per-nine-innings-pitched ratio in all of Triple-A baseball at 9.77 (139 SO; 128 IP). Happ returned for five games (four starts) with the 'Pigs in 2010, where the 6'5" southpaw went 0-1 with a 4.84 ERA in 22.1 innings.

Brian Mazone (2008-10)

Career Stats: 18-31, 3.89 ERA in 67 GS

Bacon Bits: Mazone is the IronPigs all-time leader in career starts (67) and innings pitched (382.2) in his three year career that spanned from 2008-10. The southpaw led the IronPigs to their first franchise road win on April 25 -- a 6-2 win at Rochester. Mazone, who was selected to the 2008 Triple-A All-Star game, holds several other franchise career records, or is ranked in the Top 10, in a list that includes: wins (18, 3rd), shutouts (1, T2nd) and strikeouts (253, 3rd). The Mission Viejo, Calif., native also ranks in the Top 10 among single-season performances in several categories, which include: ERA (3.82 in 2010; 8th), games started (28 in 2008 and 2010; T1st), innings pitched (165.0 in 2010; 2nd and 164.2 in 2008; 3rd) and Strikeouts (116 in 2008; T3rd).

Greg Smith (2013-14)

Career Stats: 17-15, 3.98 ERA in 50 G, 40 GS

Bacon Bits: In his first season with the IronPigs in 2013, the Alexandria, La., native went 8-4 with a 3.31 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 98 innings pitched. As a starter, Smith was an even more impressive 7-3 with a 2.89 ERA in 12 games. Six of his wins in 2013 came at Coca Cola Park, where he was 6-1 with a 1.50 ERA in 12 games (seven starts). Smith was named I.L Pitcher of the Week twice in his IronPigs career, first for his performance from July 15-21, 2013 (1-0, 0.00 ERA in 1 GS; 8.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2K) and again for his efforts from April 14-21, 2014 (1-0, 0.00 ERA in 2 GS, 7.0 IP, 4 H, 6K). In franchise career leaders, Smith ranks tied for fourth in wins (17), seventh in games started (40) and fourth in innings pitched (255.1). In his career at Coca Cola Park, Smith finished 12-5 with a 2.55 ERA in 25 games (20 starts), surrendering just 38 earned runs over 134.1 innings pitched.

Catcher: Erik Kratz (68%)

Other Nominees: Andrew Knapp (28%), Jason Jaramillo (5%), John Suomi (3%)

First Base: Andy Tracy (49%)

Other Nominees: Darin Ruf (34%), Cody Overbeck (9%), Russ Canzler (8%)

Second Base: Cesar Hernandez (43%)

Other Nominees: Kevin Frandsen (40%), Tyler Henson (14%), Josh Barfield (3%)

Shortstop: Freddy Galvis (42%)

Other Nominees: J.P. Crawford (39%), Chase d'Arnaud (13%), Andres Blanco (6%)

Third Base: Maikel Franco (52%)

Other Nominees: Cody Asche (32%), Mike Cervenak (13%), Cody Ransom (3%)

Left Field: Darin Ruf (48%)

Other Nominees: Brandon Moss (25%), Nick Williams (21%), Leandro Castro (6%)

Center Field: Rich Thompson (56%)

Other Nominees: Cam Perkins (28%), Brian Bogusevic (11%), Brandon Watson (5%)

Right Field: Domonic Brown (43%)

Other Nominees: John Mayberry Jr. (41%), Steve Susdorf (14%), Jon Knott (2%)

C2 Kevin Frandsen (52%)

Other Nominees: Mike Cevenak (21%), Tyler Henson (17%), Russ Canzler (10%)

RH Starter: Jake Thompson (38%)

Other Nominees: David Buchanan (25%), Tyler Cloyd (23%), Drew Carpenter (14%)

