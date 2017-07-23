10-Run Fifth Sends West Virginia to big Win over Legends

News Release

The West Virginia Power scored 10 runs in the fifth inning and went on to a 16-2 win over the Lexington Legends Saturday night in Charleston.

Clark Eagan had four hits in four at bats and drove in four runs for the Power, and Trae Arbet was four for five with three runs batted in.

The Power scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Adrian Valerio led off with a single, and with one out, moved to second on a wild pitch by Legends starter Ofreidy Gomez. Albert Baur walked and Arden Pabst flied out, but Ryan Nagle singled, scoring Valerio and moving Baur to third. Trae Arbet followed with a double, scoring Baur and Nagle.

West Virginia doubled its lead with three runs in the third inning. Arbet and Eagan both singled and scored on a triple by Garrett Brown. Brown came home on a wild pitch.

Consecutive singles by Manny Olloque, Luis Villegas and John Brontsema gave the Legends their first run in the fourth, but West Virginia's big fifth inning broke the game open.

Arbet led off the fifth with a double and scored on a single by Kevin Mahala. Eagan's triple scored Mahala, and after Brown grounded out, Nick King doubled, scoring Eagan. King scored on a single by Carlos Munoz. Baur walked, and after Pabst flied out, Nagle doubled, scoring Munoz and moving Baur to third. Arbet's second double of the inning brought home two more runs. A wild pitch and a hit batsman left runners at first and third, and Eagan hit a three-run homer to cap the 10-run inning, which gave West Virginia a 16-1 lead.

The Legends scored the game's final run in the sixth on doubles by Olloque and Brontsema.

West Virginia starter James Marvel (5-7) got the win. He pitched seven innings and allowed seven hits and two runs.

Gomez (4-9) was the losing pitcher.

Legends catcher Luis Villegas pitched the bottom of the eighth for Lexington. He allowed no runs on one hit, and also started a double play after fielding a comebacker to the mound. It was the second pitching appearance for Villegas in four days. He also pitched a scoreless inning in a 16-2 loss to Columbia Wednesday.

Game two of the four-game series will be played Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. Box scor

