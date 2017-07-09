1-0 Win Gives the Nuts Their 4th Straight Win

News Release

San Jose, CA. - Chris Mariscal broke the gridlock in the ninth to push the Modesto Nuts to a 1-0 win over the San Jose Giants on Saturday night at Municipal Stadium.

Eric Filia led ninth inning off with a single before moving to second on a wild pitch. Chris Mariscal delivered the first run of the game when he slammed a RBI double against Giants (37-50; 7-10) reliever Mike Connolly (4-7) in the top of the ninth.

That was all the Nuts' (51-36; 12-5) staff needed behind their third shutout during their current four-game winning streak. Spencer Herrmann tossed five shutout innings surrendering just four hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Joey Strain followed out of the 'pen and flung a perfect sixth. Lukas Shiraldi (W, 2-0) heaved two scoreless innings working around two hits with two strikeouts. Matt Walker (S, 6/8) worked around the Nuts' first error in July to toss a scoreless ninth.

The Nuts can win the series with a 'W' in game three of this four-game series with the San Jose Giants on Sunday evening at 5:00 p.m.


