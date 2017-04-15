0415 Recap: M-Braves Split Twinbill

News Release

KODAK, TN -- For the second time in four games the Tennessee Smokies came from behind to defeat the Mississippi Braves with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth, claiming a 3-2 victory in game one. The Braves responded as Mike Soroka dominated game two to lead the M-Braves to a 3-1 victory in the nightcap.

In game one, Max Fried (0-1) got his second start for the Braves and pitched like an Atlanta top prospect. After a leadoff single and a hit batter to start the game, Fried settled in and retired 11 batters in a row at one point but did not factor in the decision.

The Braves scored first via solo home runs in the sixth from Carlos Franco and Joey Meneses to take a 2-0 lead.

Chad Sobotka (0-1) relieved Fried and gave up one run in the bottom of the sixth and entered the seventh still leading 2-1. With two outs in the bottom of the frame, Jeffrey Baez hit a solo home run to tie the game and send game one of the doubleheader to extra innings.

In the bottom of the ninth, Erick Castillo hit a pinch-hit single to right, scoring the winning run from second and securing the Smokies victory.

Soroka (2-0) was outstanding in game two shutting out the Smokies for six and two-thirds to pick up his second win of the season as the Braves defeated Tennessee 3-1.

Mississippi (6-4) got off to a quick start in game two when Jared James stretched out a double to begin the game and scored on a RBI-single from Travis Demeritte.

The Braves scored two more in the second when Connor Lien hit a RBI-triple to bring home Dylan Moore who had reached base after being hit by a pitch. Lien then scored on Armando Araiza's ground out to give Mississippi a 3-0 lead over Tennessee (4-6).

That's all the support Soroka needed, tossing six and two-thirds innings of shutout baseball giving up just two hits and striking out seven before giving up a solo home run to Jason Vosler. Akeel Morris (S,3) came in to retire the final batter and secure the Braves 3-1 win and the series victory three-games-to-two.

Game 1

Mississippi 2-6-0

Tennessee 3-6-1

W - Daury Torrez

L - Chad Sobotka

Time: 2:23

Game 2

Mississippi 3-5-0

Tennessee 1-3-0

W - Mike Soroka (2-0)

L - Preston Morrison (0-1)

S - Akeel Morris (0-0-3)

Time: 1:38

Attendance: 5,974

The Mississippi Braves baseball team is the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Since the inaugural 2005 season, over 115 M-Braves have gone on to play in the big leagues. The M-Braves have made postseason play four times and went on to win the Southern League Championship in 2008. Tickets are on sale now. Stop by Trustmark Park or call 888-BRAVES4 Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM. For the latest news and updates, visit mississippibraves.com or connect with @mbraves on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram .

