| the Miami FC Signs Veteran Midfielder Michel

January 25, 2017 - North American Soccer League (NASL) - Miami FC News Release





MIAMI (Jan. 25, 2017) - The Miami FC announced today that the club has signed former Rayo OKC midfielder Michel.

"Michel adds years of experience having played in several leagues around the world," said Head Coach Alessandro Nesta. "As a proven goal scorer and skilled playmaker, I look forward to seeing what he can add to our midfield and our attack."

Michel, a Vitoria, Brazil native, joins the Miami FC after a great season with Rayo OKC. As the franchise's first-ever captain he netted 14 goals in 2016, the fourth-highest mark in the NASL, and tallied three assists helping the club reach the Championship Playoffs. For his consistently strong performance, Michel was named to the 2016 NASL Best Xl.

Before his breakout season in the NASL, Michel spent three successful seasons with FC Dallas, scoring 12 goals for the MLS club. He was an instrumental piece in FC Dallas' run to the playoffs in 2014. He featured in 25 matches for the club, including all three playoff matches, scoring eight goals and registering five assists.

During his childhood, Michel came up through the youth system of Brazil's Aletico Mineiro and would go on to play four season with the club's first team. In 2004, Michel made the move to Europe, signing with Standard Liege of the Belgian Pro League, where he played for two seasons. Michel would make stops again in Brazil and in Greece, before moving into American soccer.

About the Miami FC

The Miami FC is Miami's only professional soccer team and began playing in the North American Soccer League (NASL) in 2016. Co-owned by international entrepreneur Riccardo Silva and world-renowned soccer superstar Paolo Maldini, the club will compete in the U.S. Open Cup and host international tournaments and friendly matches.

In partnership with The Miami Foundation and the Play for Change Foundation, Miami FC's mission is to connect with Miami's communities through the global language of soccer, strengthening their ties by promoting social-driven initiatives and charitable work through soccer.

