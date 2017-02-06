| the Miami FC Set for Exciting Preseason Matchups

MIAMI - Prior to the first day of Training Camp, the Miami FC announced today the club's preseason schedule.Â The Miami FC will participate in a minimum of five preseason matches scheduled throughout the Sunshine State, leading up to the start of 2017 NASL season on March 25.

Head Coach Alessandro Nesta and his 26-man roster will begin their preseason exhibition schedule in Miami on February 9th against the U.S. Men's U-19 National Team, before heading north to Orlando to take on the Toronto FC from Major League Soccer. The team will then travel to Bradenton for match-up against the Chicago Fire from MLS, before returning home to face Barry University and the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the USL.

All matches will be free and open to the public. Dates and times are subject to change. Stay up to date on all Miami FC news and information by following @TheMiamiFC on all major social media outlets. Join us on April 8thÂ for our home opener by purchasing a Miami FC Season Ticket Plan for as low as $10 per game! VisitÂ miamifc.com/tickets.

Miami FC 2017 Preseason Schedule

Thursday, February 9 - U.S. Men's National Team U-19 - 11:00 A.M. at St. Thomas University

Wednesday, February 15 - Toronto FC - 3:00 P.M. at Orlando, Florida (Champions Gate)

Sunday, February 19 - Chicago Fire -Â 6:00 P.M. at Bradenton, Florida (IMG Academy)

Saturday, March 4 - Barry University - 11:00 A.M. at Barry University

Saturday, March 18 - Tampa Bay Rowdies - 11:00 A.M. at St Thomas UniversityÂ

About the Miami FC

The Miami FC is Miami's only professional soccer team and began playing in the North American Soccer League (NASL) in 2016. Co-owned by international entrepreneur Riccardo Silva and world-renowned soccer superstar Paolo Maldini, the club will compete in the U.S. Open Cup and host international tournaments and friendly matches.

In partnership with The Miami Foundation and the Play for Change Foundation, Miami FC's mission is to connect with Miami's communities through the global language of soccer, strengthening their ties by promoting social-driven initiatives and charitable work through soccer.

