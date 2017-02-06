| the Miami FC Announces 2017 Schedule

MIAMI -Â With the 2017 NASL schedule officially released, the Miami FC faithful will be treated to an amazing home opener with the Orange and Blue taking on the legendary New York Cosmos on April 8.

The Miami FC will be fresh for its home debut, coming off a bye week before the clash with the Cosmos.

The Club's first home match last season was truly historic with over 10,000 fans turning out to welcome Miami FC to the city.

"We wouldn't be here today without our fans," said Miami FC CEO Sean Flynn. "That's why we are committed to bringing the best atmosphere and soccer to our city for our community. April 8 will be a day everyone will enjoy and we look forward to making history with them again."

The Orange and Blue will be looking to use this amazing home field advantage to get its first home victory of 2017. The last time these two sides met in Miami, it was a nail biting 90+ minutes with the Miami FC falling short 3-2 over the Cosmos.

2017 Home Schedule

April 8 - New York CosmosÂ Â at 7:30 p.m.April 22 - North Carolina FC at 7:30 p.m.April 29 - FC EdmontonÂ at 7:30 p.m.May 13 - Indy ElevenÂ at 7:30 p.m.May 27 - Puerto Rico FCÂ at 7:30 p.m.June 17 - Jacksonville ArmadaÂ at 7:30 p.m.June 24 - New York CosmosÂ at 7:30 p.m.July 8 - San Francisco DeltasÂ at 7:30 p.m.August 5 - North Carolina FCÂ at 7:30 p.m.August 12 - Indy ElevenÂ at 7:30 p.m.September 2 - Puerto Rico FCÂ at 7:00Â p.m.September 6 - New York CosmosÂ at 8:00 p.m.September 16 - San Francisco DeltasÂ at 7:30 p.m.October 1 - Jacksonville ArmadaÂ at 6:00 p.m.October 7 - San Francisco DeltasÂ at 7:30 p.m.October 28 - FC EdmontonÂ at 7:30 p.m.

Home is Where the Awesome is

After starting the season with two road matches, the Miami FC is home for three straight weeks. The home stand beings with the April 8 home opener against the New York Cosmos, followed by match up with North Carolina FC and FC Edmonton.

The Orange and Blue will take on the San Francisco Deltas, the NASL's newest franchise, for the first time on July 8 at FIU Stadium.

The Fall season will see two home stands, including a Saturday - Wednesday slate featuring Puerto Rico FC and the New York Cosmos, respectively.

The Miami FC will host, defending champions, the New Cosmos and the San Francisco Deltas three times in 2017 and every other team twice.

Don't Miss a Second of Miami FC Action

Become a part of the Miami FC family by purchasing your season seats today! Join Miami's only professional soccer team with 2017 Season Ticket Plans now at MiamiFC.com/Tickets. Plans start at just $10Â and include entry in to all Miami FC home events (Including US Open Cup), reserved parking, an authentic home jersey and much more. For more information visit MiamiFC.com/Tickets or call 844.MiamiFC

About the Miami FC

The Miami FC is Miami's only professional soccer team and began playing in the North American Soccer League (NASL) in 2016. Co-owned by international entrepreneur Riccardo Silva and world-renowned soccer superstar Paolo Maldini, the club will compete in the U.S. Open Cup and host international tournaments and friendly matches.

In partnership with The Miami Foundation and the Play for Change Foundation, Miami FC's mission is to connect with Miami's communities through the global language of soccer, strengthening their ties by promoting social-driven initiatives and charitable work through soccer.

