January 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack
News Release
RANGERS RECALL VINNI LETTIERI FROM HARTFORD
NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has recalled forward Vinni Lettieri from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Lettieri, 22, has skated in 32 games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering 12 goals and nine assists for 21 points, along with 19 penalty minutes. At the time he was initially recalled by the Rangers on Dec. 28, Lettieri led Hartford in goals and power play goals (six), and he ranked second on the team in points and shots on goal (76) in 2017-18. In addition, Lettieri was tied for fifth among AHL rookies in goals and was tied for 10th among AHL rookies in points this season at the time of his recall on Dec. 28.
The 5-11, 195-pounder has skated in three games with the Rangers this season, registering one goal and one assist for two points, along with eight shots on goal. He tallied his first career NHL goal/point while making his NHL debut on Dec. 29 at Detroit, and he registered his first career NHL assist in the Rangers' last game on Jan. 7 at Vegas.
The Excelsior, Minnesota, native was signed by the Rangers as an undrafted free agent on March 27, 2017.
