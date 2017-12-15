: Mayhem Acquire Paul Russell from Roanoke In

News Release

MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem and Director of Hockey Operations Kevin Kerr announced Monday the acquisition of forward Paul Russell from the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in exchange for forward John Gustafsson.

Russell, 24, has one goal and one assist in 15 games for Roanoke in his rookie season of professional hockey. The 5-8, 161-pound forward played four seasons of NCAA Division III hockey for Norwich University, scoring 37 goals and tallying 23 assists in 106 games. Prior to his collegiate career, the Andover, Massachusetts native played five seasons for the Boston Jr. Bruins in the Eastern Junior Hockey League (EJHL) and Empire Junior Hockey League (EmJHL), and he had 83 goals, 85 assists and 170 points in 189 games.

The 25-year-old Gustafsson has played 15 games this season for the Mayhem, scoring five goals and tallying three assists. In 46 games for the Pensacola Ice Flyers last season, the Ljungby, Sweden native had 11 goals, 12 assists and 23 points. The 6-1, 185-pound forward played four seasons collegiately at the NCAA Division I level, recording 19 points in 98 games.

OTHER TRANSACTION NEWS

Stephen Pierog, 23, has returned from loan to the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL. Pierog played one game for Atlanta, recording one shot on goal. In 16 games for the Mayhem this season, he has five goals, seven assists and 12 assists.

Eric Shand, 25, has been loaned to the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL. This marks Shand's first call-up and will be his first regular season action in the ECHL. In 16 games, he has one assist and a plus-four rating. The 6-2, 205-pound defenseman played 22 games for the Mayhem in the regular season and playoffs, helping the Mayhem win the President's Cup Championship.

The Mayhem have placed forward Dylan Denomme on the 21-day injured reserve. In seven games for Macon, the 24-year-old from Riverside, Ontario has two goals, two assists and four points.

Single game tickets are on sale through the Macon Coliseum Box Office or at ticketmaster.com. For information on group tickets and ticket plans, visit MaconMayhem.com or call the Mayhem Front Office at (478) 803-1592.

ABOUT THE MACON MAYHEM:

The Macon Mayhem is a proud member of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). The team won the President's Cup Championship last season, bringing the city of Macon their first professional hockey championship ever and the city's first professional sports championship since 1962. The team is owned by Bob and Diane Kerzner and managed by Director of Hockey Operations, General Manager, and Head Coach Kevin Kerr, a former third-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres. For more information on the Macon Mayhem, visit www.MaconMayhem.com, or follow the team on Twitter (www.twitter.com/MaconMayhem), Instagram (www.instagram.com/maconmayhem), or 'like' the Mayhem on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey ) .

Erik Evenson | Director of Media Relations and Broadcasting Macon Mayhem Professional Hockey

Office: (478) 254-3026 | Cell: (404) 368-7481

200 Coliseum Drive | Macon, GA 31217

MaconMayhem.com

