: Cottonmouths Look to Slither up the Standings

January 5, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Columbus Cottonmouths News Release





Columbus, GA- The Columbus Cottonmouths and Head Coach and General Manager Jerome Bechard announced on Thursday morning the acquiring of a goaltender, a player trade with the Mississippi River Kings, and the return of a player from the injured reserve.

Goaltender Spencer Bacon was acquired after the release of goaltender Gordon Caesar. Caesar went winless in 3 games played with 2 losses and 1 overtime loss. With Caesar's departure, Bacon, a 6'6, 216lb goaltender from Banff, Alberta, Canada who spent the last 3 seasons with Mercyhurst University, assumes the role behind Brandon Jaeger. Bacon played in 10 games in 3 seasons with the Lakers.

In a trade with the Mississippi River Kings, the Cottonmouths acquired forward Alexander Taulien for forward Corey Tyrell and defensemen Cody Castro. After beginning the 2016-2017 campaign with the Peoria Rivermen, the 6'4, 210lb Taulien has 2 points and 11 pims in 7 SPHL games with Peoria and Mississippi. "Taulien brings a physical presence and I will look to him to be an asset on the forecheck" says Head Coach and General Manager Jerome Bechard. Bechard goes on to say, "This trade also sets us up for another player acquisition coming soon. I've been saying we're only a couple pieces away and I think we're getting closer, personnel wise. I know it's easy to get caught up in tracking wins and losses, but I see potential in what we have. We may have underachieved a bit, but we'll start banking some points and anything is possible if you can just get into the tournament."

Corey Tyrell and Cody Castro are en route to the Mississippi RiverKings. In 19 games played, the left-wing Tyrell accumulated 4 goals and 1 assist for 5 points. Castro had 1 assist in 21 games played at defense.

"Both are character guys that would do anything to help their team, whether it was to take a hit to make play or help me complete a player trade. Both are good hockey players and people and I hope this move helps them personally" says Bechard.

Making his return to game action from injured reserve, after sustaining an upper body injury in his first game with the Cottonmouths, is forward Chad Brears.

The Columbus Cottonmouths are in action tonight in the Snake Pit vs. the SPHL league leading Huntsville Havoc. The Snakes return to the Snake Pit for their next home game on Saturday, January 14th when it is Faith and Family Night. Bring your church group of 10 or more and enjoy a $10 lower level ticket and jumbotron announcement along with performances by the music group Eminent Worship. Single game tickets are on sale through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office, and group tickets are available through the Cottonmouths Executive Office. For ticket information, please visit the Cottonmouths official website at cottonmouths.com or call the main office line at (706) 571-0086.

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2017

