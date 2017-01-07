: Christian Powers Leads Huntsville to Record

ROANOKE, VA- Christian Powers records first career hat-trick on the way to a Havoc 6-3 win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs while hitting the franchise record books.

"We try to prepare the same way every night and put in the same effort every night and we are fortunate to be rewarded," said head coach Glenn Detulleo.

Huntsville kicked of the scoring for the fifth straight game and third time on the year against Roanoke when Nolan Kaiser registered his fourth of the season. The goal marked the third fastest to start a game for the Havoc. .But later in the period, with Huntsville coming back to full-strength, Roanoke tied the game at one.

Not backing down, the Havoc came right back, and for the second consecutive night, the Rail Yard Dawgs gave up a goal less than two minutes after scoring. This time, while on a power play of their own, Lou Educate saw a feed from Andy Willigar and potted up a team-leading 17th goal.

"I have to credit the whole team, I have been playing with different guys each of the last three games," said Educate. "Everyone is working really hard and I am one of many finding the back of the net."

The two teams headed into the second where Powers kept up the offense for the Havoc. The Carlisle, Ont. native jumpstarted his productive night with a shot just over eight minutes into the frame. Assists on Powers' third goal away from the Von Braun Center came to Sy Nutkevitch and Kaiser. Thirty-five seconds later, with the Havoc buzzing in the offensive zone, Kaiser wound a blast from the point that was tipped in front by Powers for his second of the game. The goal at 8:43 marked the first multi-goal game for Powers this season.

"Haven't scored two a game in a while so it felt great to get back-to-back," said Powers. "I have been on the wrong end of a few bounces but recently the puck his been hitting my stick and it feels good to help out."

But the Dawg found some fight scoring two of their own in the middle frame in a span of three minutes and eleven seconds. The first Roanoke goal in the middle frame came at 12:15 with their second coming at 15:26 on the power play.

It remained a one-goal game heading into the third when the Havoc found themselves on a man- advantage opportunity of their own. With Willigar behind the net in the offensive zone, the former Cottonmouth fed a pass to Tyler French on the near-side circle who one-timed it into the back of the net. The goal marked the first power play goal for Huntsville in the last four.

"It's a first place team and to help chip in feels good," said Willigar. "Guys are relentless and continue to chase down pucks in the offensive zone and battle on the back end."

After holding off a late rush by the Rail Yard Dawgs in the final five minutes of the game, Huntsville raced down the length of the ice with an empty net. Chances began when Jordan Wood received two separate passes into the slot but just fanning on the shot. The puck found its way into the corner where Wood chased it down and sent it to Powers to cap off a career game for the Canadian.

"We are a relentless team and just wanted to come out and play are kind of game and finish them off in the end," said Powers

Memorable Moments With the win, Huntsville now guarantees themselves a winning season against Roanoke. The Havoc now have an automatic winning season against four of their nine opponents in the SPHL.

The Havoc now have wins in six-straight on the road; marking a franchise record. The team also recorded their record breaking 12-straight with at least a standings point. Tonight Huntsville tied a franchise record with their eighth-consecutive win overall.

Huntsville has now registered five or more in three of four against Roanoke including two straight six- goal games.

The Havoc remains undefeated when leading after one and leading after two this year. The team has led after one in five-straight. Huntsville remains unbeaten when giving up three this year at 6-0-0-1.

Nolan Kaiser now has points in four of his first five back in the lineup after his first call-up to the ECHL.

The Calgary, Alta. native recorded his second multi-assist game of the season.

Lou Educate now has goals in three-straight and five of his last six. The Libertyville, IL native leads the team in goals and has 12 on the road. The Havoc are 11-1 when Educate scores.

Christian Powers now has points in five of last seven while registering his second multi-point game in his last four.

Next Home Game Huntsville will return home to play in front of the best fans in the SPHL on January 13th for Slasher Night. The team will once again partner up with WZDX Fox 54 for another Fantastic Friday. Dress up as your favorite horror character for a chance to win a prize at the game.

The Havoc will try their best to scare the Evansville Thunderbolts with special jerseys of their own which will be auctioned off after the game. For more information and tickets contact the Havoc Front Office at 256-518-6160.

New Huntsville Havoc App Download the new Havoc app now for iOS or Android here and begin earning Havoc Rewards points now by submitting the code 'havocapp' in the 'My Rewards' section of your new app About Huntsville Havoc Hockey Huntsville Havoc Hockey is a proud member of the Southern Professional Hockey League with their operations based out of the Von Braun Center. The team plays all 28 home games on the Pharmacy First ice at the Von Braun Center.

