: Canaries Add Former UMD Standout

News Release

SIOUX FALLS, SD- The Sioux Falls Canaries announced on Thursday morning that the organization has come to terms with LHP Bo Hellquist for the 2017 American Association season.

Hellquist, 23, grew up in Savage, MN and attended Burnsville High School, where helped guide his team to a state championship. He played collegiate baseball at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he finished his career with a 16-11 record and 3.49 ERA. He posted nine complete games and three shutouts during his four-year career while racking up 190 strikeouts over 204 innings of work.

Hellquist was the ace of the UMD pitching staff in 2016, going 7-3 with a 3.62 ERA. He made 11 starts, including once complete game during his senior season, guiding UMD to a 29-7 record and the Bulldogs fourth NSIC Baseball Regular Season Title, and its first since the 1999 season.

The left-hander went undrafted, but caught the eye of the Minnesota Twins organization after his successful college career. He signed a free-agent contract and joined the Twins Rookie League affiliate in the Gulf Coast League. Hellquist went 5-3 with a 2.25 ERA in 11 appearances and 10 starts for the GCL Twins. He recorded 46 strikeouts while walking just seven batters over 52 innings of work.

The Sioux Falls Canaries enter their 25th season on May 18th against the Sioux City Explorers at Lewis & Clark Park. The home portion of the 2017 schedule opens up on Saturday, May 20th at the Birdcage.


