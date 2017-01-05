: Boise Hawks Announce 3rd Annual Winter Glove Drive

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have announced their third annual Glove Drive, benefiting the Salvation Army - Boise Corps. With temperatures falling below freezing and significant, measurable snow for the first time in a while, the Hawks want to help those who are in need of keeping warm. For each new pair of winter gloves donated, fans will receive a complimentary reserved seat ticket for Opening Night 2017 (June 20th vs. Eugene).

"The Hawks are proud to assist in the community in anyway; especially when it is cold outside," said Hawks General Manager Bob Flannery. "We feel that this is an opportunity for both donors to feel appreciated by offering them a night out at the ballpark, and for those in our community who could use help. We often forget how a small thing like a pair of winter gloves can go a long way," added Flannery.

Donations of new winter gloves can be made at the Hawks Front Office, located at Memorial Stadium (5600 N. Glenwood Street). Hawks Front Offices are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Donations can be made through February 1, 2017.

The Hawks' will be celebrating their 30th anniversary season of professional baseball in the Treasure Valley this upcoming season. All deposits for 2017 Hawks' Ticket Packages, including Full, Half, Mini-Plan, and Flex Books are being taken. To guarantee your seats for all our great promotions, order your 2017 Ticket Packages today by reaching out to the Hawks' Front Offices at (208) 322-5000.

