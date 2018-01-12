: Augusta GreenJackets Baseball Weekly Job Fairs Be a part of the GreenJackets Family at SRP Park

News Release

AUGUSTA, GA: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of San Francisco Giants, will be holding our game day job fair in anticipation of the Inaugural season at SRP Park. The GreenJackets will be hosting job fairs on Tuesdays and Thursdays through February to become part of our gameday team. The first one is Tuesday, January 16th from 3-5PM and the last weekly job fair being on Thursday, February 15th from 4-7PM. Future dates and times may be announced at a later date.

The team is searching for individuals who are fan friendly, outgoing, hardworking, and willing to have FUN to join the GreenJackets Game day staff for the 2018 baseball season.

"Our new home in North Augusta is going to offer our guests an unprecedented experience and the game day staff is a catalyst to that experience," stated Tom Denlinger, GreenJackets Vice President. "From the moment guests enter the gates, our game day staff makes an immediate impact on offering our guests a memorable experience at SRP Park and we are looking for hardworking and fun talent to join our team."

Event Details:

Who: Reliable, Outgoing, Hardworking job seekers

When: Tuesdays 1/16, 1/23, 1/30, 2/6 & 2/13 - (3-5PM) and Thursdays 1/18, 1/25, 2/1, 2/8 & 2/15 - (4-7PM)

Where: Lake Olmstead Stadium Home Clubhouse (78 Milledge Rd. Augusta, GA 30904)

What: GreenJackets Game Day Employee Job Fair

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age or older.

For more information visit GreenJacketsbaseball.com or call (706) 736-7889

