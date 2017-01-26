-- Simpson, Belzile Return to Colorado

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced Thursday that forward Alex Belzile and goaltender Kent Simpson have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. Simpson has gone 3-5-0-1 this season with Colorado, posting a 2.70 goals-against average and a .908 save-percentage during that time. Belzile has spent the entire 2016-17 season with San Antonio and is expected to make his Eagles debut against Wichita on Friday.

Belzile has appeared in 29 games with the Rampage this season, registering two goals and three assists, to go along with 25 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 180-pound winger has seen action in 68 AHL contests with both the Rampage and the Hamilton Bulldogs, collecting 11 goals and 12 assists in that time. The St-Eloi, Quebec native has also generated 52 goals and 90 assists in 151 ECHL games with the Fort Wayne Komets, Idaho Steelheads, Alaska Aces and Atlanta Gladiators. Belzile assembled his most productive season during the 2014-15 campaign, when he notched 28 goals and 41 assists in 63 games with the Steelheads.

Simpson is a former second round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2010 NHL Draft. The Edmonton, Alberta native has appeared in 55 games in the AHL with the Rampage, Rockford IceHogs, Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Stockton Heat. He also played in one NHL game with the Blackhawks during the 2013-14 campaign.

The Eagles continue their six-game home stand when they take on the Wichita Thunder on Friday, January 27th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

