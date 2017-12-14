-- Defenseman Nicolas Meloche Assigned to Eagles

News Release

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced today that defenseman Nicolas Meloche has been assigned to the Eagles by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound blue liner was a 2nd round pick of the Colorado Avalanche in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and has already posted one goal, three assists and 30 penalty minutes in 14 AHL games with the Rampage this season.

Meloche was a standout defenseman during his four-year career in the QMJHL, generating 45 goals, 94 assists and 311 penalty minutes with the Charlottetown Islanders, Gatineau Olympiques and Beau-Comeau Drakkar. The 20 year-old finished his stint at the major junior level with a combined plus-minus rating of +43. The 2014-15 season with Beau-Comeau saw him collect 10 goals, 24 assists and 90 penalty minutes in 44 games, earning him a spot in the CHL Top Prospects Game. In addition, Meloche was also named to the QMJHL All-Rookie team during the 2013-14 season, after registering 47 points in 54 contests.

The Eagles return to action on Wednesday, December 13th at 7:05pm when they host the Wichita Thunder at the Budweiser Events Center at 7:05pm.

